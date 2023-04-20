Function X (FX) 1-Day Volume Hits $259,315.88

Function X (FX) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. One Function X token can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000660 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a total market cap of $77.56 million and approximately $259,315.88 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Function X has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
About Function X
Function X was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 tokens. The official website for Function X is functionx.io. The Reddit community for Function X is https://reddit.com/r/functionx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Function X’s official Twitter account is @functionx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx.
Function X is a next-generation internet service framework. It has created a completely new ecosystem of service framework by improving the existing internet and blockchain architecture, combining the benefits of both worlds and using the most commonly used technical solutions. Function X employed a systematic approach towards software/hardware co-design, to allow all existing applications, websites, data and services to be completely decentralized, helping to lay a solid foundation for future development paths of the next generation internet.”
Function X Token Trading
