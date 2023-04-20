Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the March 15th total of 2,660,000 shares. Approximately 6.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 688,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Funko

In other Funko news, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 5,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $49,250.89. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 114,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,580.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 11,129 shares of company stock valued at $93,563 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Funko

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Funko by 221.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Funko by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Funko by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 7,199 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Funko by 64.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Funko in the third quarter worth $112,000. 59.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Funko Stock Down 3.0 %

A number of research firms have commented on FNKO. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Funko from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Funko from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.79.

Shares of FNKO opened at $9.39 on Thursday. Funko has a 12-month low of $7.14 and a 12-month high of $27.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.92.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $333.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.97 million. Funko had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a positive return on equity of 4.00%. Equities research analysts expect that Funko will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Funko

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing, and distributing licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which refer to movies, TV shows, video games, music, and sports. It operates through the United States, Europe, and Other International geographic segments.

