FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Netflix in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz now expects that the Internet television network will post earnings of $11.60 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $11.01. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $405.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Netflix’s current full-year earnings is $11.29 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.01 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $28.82 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NFLX. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $350.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Netflix from $366.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $291.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.44.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $323.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $327.67 and a 200 day moving average of $308.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $379.43.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Country Club Bank GFN lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 8.2% in the third quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,945 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Netflix by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 310,220 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $91,478,000 after purchasing an additional 84,020 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

