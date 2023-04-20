FY2023 EPS Estimates for Royal Gold, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Royal Gold in a report released on Monday, April 17th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $3.96 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.67. The consensus estimate for Royal Gold’s current full-year earnings is $4.02 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Royal Gold’s FY2024 earnings at $4.24 EPS.
Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $162.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.04 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 39.62%. Royal Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS.
Shares of RGLD opened at $137.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.92. Royal Gold has a fifty-two week low of $84.54 and a fifty-two week high of $144.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.48. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.65.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 41.21%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGLD. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Royal Gold in the first quarter worth $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Royal Gold by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 200.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests segments. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.
