FY2023 EPS Estimates for TFI International Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TFI International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 17th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $7.27 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.48. The consensus estimate for TFI International’s current full-year earnings is $7.56 per share.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TFII. Cowen upped their price target on TFI International from $125.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of TFI International from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of TFI International from $109.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TFI International from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of TFI International from C$172.00 to C$189.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.60.

NYSE TFII opened at $118.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.74. TFI International has a 12-month low of $71.63 and a 12-month high of $128.93.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 30.98%. TFI International’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFII. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in TFI International in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in TFI International in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in TFI International by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 1,700.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.31% of the company’s stock.

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

