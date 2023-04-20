GAM Holding AG Acquires New Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,108 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,628,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,087,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $726,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $1,429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ:META opened at $215.70 on Thursday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $224.30. The firm has a market cap of $559.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $194.11 and its 200 day moving average is $149.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

META has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total transaction of $84,825.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,338,573.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total value of $84,825.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,367 shares in the company, valued at $6,338,573.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $1,954,178.24. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,113.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,204 shares of company stock valued at $12,397,544 over the last ninety days. 14.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

