GAM Holding AG Buys 18,784 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

GAM Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 78.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,784 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $3,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.9% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Activision Blizzard

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at $12,259,345. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

ATVI opened at $85.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.66 and its 200 day moving average is $76.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $67.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.53, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.42. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.94 and a 12-month high of $85.88.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 20.10%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ATVI. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, February 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.57.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

