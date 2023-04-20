GAM Holding AG Invests $267,000 in AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS)

GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 90,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000. GAM Holding AG owned approximately 0.17% of AgroFresh Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in AgroFresh Solutions during the first quarter worth $54,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 38.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 8,113 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,375 shares during the period.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AgroFresh Solutions in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
AgroFresh Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of food preservation and waste reduction solutions for fresh produce. Its products include SmartFreshTM, HarvistaTM, and FreshCloud. It operates through the following segments: AgroFresh Core and AgroFresh Fruit Protection. The AgroFresh Core produces preservation and waste reduction solutions for growers and packers.
