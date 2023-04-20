GAM Holding AG Takes Position in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)

GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 339,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,703,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the third quarter worth $307,000. MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd boosted its holdings in Chindata Group by 34.1% in the third quarter. MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd now owns 7,809,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985,521 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Chindata Group by 7.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 953,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,701,000 after purchasing an additional 62,100 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $813,000. 25.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chindata Group Stock Performance

Shares of CD stock opened at $6.65 on Thursday. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a one year low of $4.18 and a one year high of $9.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.02 and a 200-day moving average of $7.28.

Chindata Group Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

