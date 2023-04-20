GAM Holding AG Takes Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,909 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 111 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $328.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $233.01 and a 52 week high of $335.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $304.02 and a 200-day moving average of $304.22. The company has a market cap of $84.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.49.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.02, for a total value of $664,290.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at $585,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.02, for a total transaction of $664,290.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at $585,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 21,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.73, for a total transaction of $6,959,349.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,464,543.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,377 shares of company stock valued at $23,883,444 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRTX shares. SVB Securities reduced their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $344.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $311.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.42.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Read More

