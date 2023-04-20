Gas (GAS) Trading Down 5.5% Over Last Week

Gas (GAS) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. One Gas token can now be bought for about $3.24 or 0.00011441 BTC on popular exchanges. Gas has a market capitalization of $191.26 million and approximately $7.25 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gas has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar.

About Gas

Gas’ launch date was July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,083,340 tokens. The official website for Gas is neo.org. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gas Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gas (GAS) is a cryptocurrency fueling transactions on the NEO blockchain. Created by the NEO development team in China, GAS is used to pay transaction fees and incentivize users to maintain the network. Holding NEO generates GAS, which can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

