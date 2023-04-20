Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Increases Dividend to $0.84 Per Share

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a dividend of 0.8352 per share on Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. This is an increase from Geberit’s previous dividend of $0.81.

Geberit Stock Down 1.2 %

OTCMKTS:GBERY opened at $55.33 on Thursday. Geberit has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $59.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Geberit from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Geberit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays lowered shares of Geberit from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Geberit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $491.20.

About Geberit

Geberit AG engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of sanitary products and systems for the residential and industrial construction industry. The firm’s product range consists of the Installation and Flushing Systems, Piping Systems and Bathroom Systems product areas. The Installation and Flushing Systems comprises flushing systems for toilets including cisterns and fittings.

