Genel Energy (LON:GENL) PT Lowered to GBX 155 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Genel Energy (LON:GENL – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 170 ($2.10) to GBX 155 ($1.92) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Genel Energy from GBX 181 ($2.24) to GBX 163 ($2.02) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th.
Shares of GENL opened at GBX 127.80 ($1.58) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 122.63 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 126.40. Genel Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 97.90 ($1.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 200 ($2.47). The company has a market capitalization of £357.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,311.50, a P/E/G ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.29, a current ratio of 6.91 and a quick ratio of 5.87.
In other Genel Energy news, insider Paul Weir sold 24,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.61), for a total transaction of £31,811 ($39,365.18). 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds a 25% working interest in the Tawke PSC; 44% working interest in the Taq Taq PSC; and 30% working interest in the Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI).
