General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Purchased by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Edmp Inc. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 21,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,642,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,442 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 33.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,074,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,288,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,207 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,906,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,647,825,000 after purchasing an additional 952,906 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,073,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $258,885,000 after purchasing an additional 329,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,754,000. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.15.

In other General Dynamics news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,914,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GD stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $227.81. 119,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,186,242. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $207.42 and a twelve month high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.02. The firm has a market cap of $62.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.28%.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

