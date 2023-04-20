Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,200 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the March 15th total of 103,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 210.5 days.

Genmab A/S Stock Performance

Shares of Genmab A/S stock traded down $11.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $401.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139 shares, compared to its average volume of 322. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $378.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $396.95. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $260.25 and a one year high of $470.50. The stock has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47 and a beta of 0.89.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S is an international biotechnology company, which engages in the development of human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

