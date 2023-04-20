Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,200 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the March 15th total of 103,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 210.5 days.
Genmab A/S Stock Performance
Shares of Genmab A/S stock traded down $11.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $401.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139 shares, compared to its average volume of 322. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $378.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $396.95. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $260.25 and a one year high of $470.50. The stock has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47 and a beta of 0.89.
About Genmab A/S
