Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.11, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.35%. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Genuine Parts updated its FY23 guidance to $8.95-9.10 EPS.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:GPC opened at $166.50 on Thursday. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $125.55 and a fifty-two week high of $187.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.89.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genuine Parts

In other news, CEO Paul D. Donahue bought 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $156.08 per share, for a total transaction of $249,728.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 59,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,322,190.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 437 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 995 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.20.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.