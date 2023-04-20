Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.95-9.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.93. The company issued revenue guidance of 4-6% yr/yr to ~$22.98-23.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.32 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Genuine Parts from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $152.20.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE GPC traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $168.50. 156,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,143,682. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $125.55 and a 12 month high of $187.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.89.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.11. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

Insider Transactions at Genuine Parts

In other Genuine Parts news, CEO Paul D. Donahue acquired 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $156.08 per share, with a total value of $249,728.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,322,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 202.5% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

