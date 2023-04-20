German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

German American Bancorp Price Performance

GABC traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.63. 53,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,097. German American Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.47 and a 1 year high of $40.70. The company has a market cap of $932.77 million, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). German American Bancorp had a net margin of 29.43% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $66.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that German American Bancorp will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at German American Bancorp

Hedge Funds Weigh In On German American Bancorp

In related news, Director Chris A. Ramsey bought 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.32 per share, with a total value of $47,214.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,143,709. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 1,745 shares of company stock valued at $58,515. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in German American Bancorp by 1,473.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 168.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in German American Bancorp by 209.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. 41.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company. -engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, trust and investment advisory services, and insurance operations.

