Gerresheimer AG (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) Short Interest Update

Gerresheimer AG (OTCMKTS:GRRMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,900 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the March 15th total of 95,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 819.0 days.

Gerresheimer Stock Performance

GRRMF stock remained flat at $96.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.26. Gerresheimer has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $99.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Hauck and Aufhaeuser upgraded shares of Gerresheimer to a “buy” rating and set a $98.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Gerresheimer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Gerresheimer Company Profile

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions worldwide. It operates through Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies divisions. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, insulin pen systems, prefillable syringes, and diagnostic systems for the pharma, biotech, diagnostics, and medical technology industries; containers and closures, PET bottles, eye droppers, nasal sprays, nebulizers, applicators, and accessories for solid, liquid, and ophthalmic applications; and bottles and containers for nutritional supplements.

