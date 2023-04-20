GFG Resources (CVE:GFG) Trading Up 4.2%

GFG Resources Inc (CVE:GFG – Get Rating) was up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 6,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 111,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.11.

About GFG Resources

GFG Resources Inc, an exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Goldarm Property, Pen gold, and Dore gold projects located in Ontario; and the Rattlesnake Hills gold project situated in Natrona County, Wyoming.

