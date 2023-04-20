Giga Metals (CVE:GIGA) Shares Down 1.9%

Giga Metals Co. (CVE:GIGA – Get Rating) dropped 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. Approximately 45,355 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 70,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.81 price objective on shares of Giga Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Get Giga Metals alerts:

Giga Metals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 14.71 and a quick ratio of 14.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.30.

Giga Metals Company Profile

Giga Metals Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for nickel and cobalt sulphide deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Turnagain property with 71 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of approximately 38,681 hectares located in the Liard mining division of northern British Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Giga Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Giga Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.