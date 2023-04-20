Gilead Sciences, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $6.93 Per Share (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Gilead Sciences in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst O. Brayer now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $6.93 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.90. The consensus estimate for Gilead Sciences’ current full-year earnings is $6.86 per share.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 44.46%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.60.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $84.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.34. Gilead Sciences has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $89.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $105.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.38.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,660,000 after acquiring an additional 16,643 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $2,304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 12,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total value of $1,038,200.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,607,594.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 82.19%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

