Gladius Capital Management LP Decreases Stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Gladius Capital Management LP lowered its position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rush Enterprises stock opened at $54.58 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.95. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.72 and a 12 month high of $62.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Rush Enterprises ( NASDAQ:RUSHA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 22.50%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.26%.

In other Rush Enterprises news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $552,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,059.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Rush Enterprises news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $552,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,059.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jody Pollard sold 5,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $329,947.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $98,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RUSHA. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the business of retailing commercial vehicles. It operates under the Truck and All Other segments. The Truck segment includes an operating network of commercial vehicle dealerships that provide an integrated one-stop source for the commercial vehicle needs of its customers, including retail sales of new and used commercial vehicles, aftermarket parts, service, and collision center facilities, and financial services, including the financing of new and used commercial vehicle purchases, insurance products, and truck leasing and rentals.

