Gladius Capital Management LP Invests $36,000 in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the second quarter worth $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Proto Labs during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Proto Labs during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Proto Labs during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Proto Labs by 339.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Benchmark raised shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $37.50 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Proto Labs Stock Performance

Proto Labs stock opened at $28.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.27. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.04 and a 12-month high of $53.00.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported ($4.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($4.34). The firm had revenue of $115.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.10 million. Proto Labs had a negative return on equity of 13.09% and a negative net margin of 21.18%. As a group, analysts predict that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Proto Labs Profile

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

