Gladius Capital Management LP Invests $37,000 in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NRC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in National Research during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in National Research during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in National Research during the third quarter valued at about $105,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in National Research by 38.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in National Research by 9.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised National Research from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling

National Research Trading Up 1.0 %

In related news, COO Jona S. Raasch sold 6,288 shares of National Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $277,300.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,688 shares in the company, valued at $74,440.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, COO Jona S. Raasch sold 17,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $766,235.49. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,397.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Jona S. Raasch sold 6,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $277,300.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,440.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,676 shares of company stock worth $2,026,695. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRC stock opened at $44.30 on Thursday. National Research Co. has a 12-month low of $30.93 and a 12-month high of $47.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88 and a beta of 0.50.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $38.14 million for the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 43.88% and a net margin of 20.98%.

National Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. National Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.80%.

National Research Profile

National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations.

Featured Articles

