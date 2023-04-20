Gladius Capital Management LP Invests $41,000 in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Scholastic by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,934,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,265,000 after acquiring an additional 516,720 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Scholastic by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 213,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,686,000 after acquiring an additional 97,540 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Scholastic by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 352,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,191,000 after acquiring an additional 94,623 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Scholastic by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,957,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,503,000 after acquiring an additional 94,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Scholastic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,518,000. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Scholastic Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SCHL opened at $35.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.10. Scholastic Co. has a 52 week low of $28.22 and a 52 week high of $48.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.52.

Scholastic Dividend Announcement

Scholastic ( NASDAQ:SCHL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter. Scholastic had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $324.90 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Scholastic’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCHL has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Scholastic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

About Scholastic

Scholastic Corp. engages in the publication and distribution of children’s books, magazines, and teaching materials. It operates through the following segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment includes the publication and distribution of children’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products.

See Also

