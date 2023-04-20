Gladius Capital Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Gladius Capital Management LP reduced its position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,987 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in Univar Solutions by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 17,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Univar Solutions by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Univar Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Univar Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Univar Solutions by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 54,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 28,910 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNVR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Univar Solutions in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Univar Solutions Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Univar Solutions stock opened at $35.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.54 and a 200 day moving average of $31.69. Univar Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $35.61.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 22.44% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924, and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.