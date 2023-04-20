Gladius Capital Management LP Purchases New Stake in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 452 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,164 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Oxford Industries by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,533 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Oxford Industries by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,221 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Oxford Industries by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 501 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OXM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Oxford Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.00.

Oxford Industries Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE OXM opened at $105.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.23. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.81 and a 52 week high of $123.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.79 and its 200 day moving average is $105.57.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.14. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $382.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Oxford Industries’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oxford Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.59%.

About Oxford Industries

(Get Rating)

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, Johnny Was, TBBC, and Duck Head. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.