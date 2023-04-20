Gladius Capital Management LP Sells 2,580 Shares of Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK)

Gladius Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,488 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,580 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Teekay were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Teekay during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Teekay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Teekay during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Teekay by 104.9% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 14,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teekay by 25.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,738 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares during the last quarter. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teekay in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Teekay stock opened at $6.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.55. Teekay Co. has a 52-week low of $2.54 and a 52-week high of $6.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.85.

Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Teekay had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $261.49 million for the quarter.

Teekay Corp. provides international crude oil and other marine transportation services. Its lines of business include offshore production (FPSO units) and conventional tankers. The firm operates through the following segments: Teekay Parent and Teekay Tankers. The Teekay Parent owns floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) units and a minority investment in Tanker Investments Ltd.

