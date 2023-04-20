Gladius Capital Management LP Takes Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 16.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,838 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,730,000 after buying an additional 11,314 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 15.6% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 25.6% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 73,062 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,511,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AYI opened at $162.20 on Thursday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.71 and a twelve month high of $202.90. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.20.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The electronics maker reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.51. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $943.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.99 million. As a group, analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $193.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $201.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Acuity Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.88.

In related news, Director Laura O’shaughnessy purchased 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $158.05 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,643.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands, Inc operates as an industrial technology company, which engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. It operates through the Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls and Intelligent Spaces Group segments. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

