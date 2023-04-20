Gladius Capital Management LP Takes Position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Par Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Par Pacific by 53.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Par Pacific by 12.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Par Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PARR opened at $24.34 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.61 and a 200-day moving average of $24.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.05. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.91 and a 52-week high of $30.49.

Several research analysts have commented on PARR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Par Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Par Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.29.

In related news, Director L Melvin Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $59,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,851.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $212,100.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,199. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director L Melvin Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $59,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,851.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,089 shares of company stock valued at $657,863 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

