Gladius Capital Management LP Trims Position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Gladius Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,607 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Unisys were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Unisys by 12.2% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 15,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Unisys by 76.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,761 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Unisys by 18.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Unisys by 83.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Unisys by 152.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UIS shares. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Unisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Unisys in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Unisys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Unisys Stock Performance

Shares of UIS stock opened at $3.74 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.38. Unisys Co. has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $19.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.74, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.52. Unisys had a negative net margin of 5.35% and a negative return on equity of 102.61%. The business had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Unisys Profile

Unisys Corp. is an information technology solutions company that delivers successful outcomes for the most demanding businesses and governments. The firm offers digital workplace solutions, cloud and infrastructure solutions, enterprise computing solutions and business process solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS), Cloud & Infrastructure Solutions (C&I), and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS).

