Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Short Interest Update

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the March 15th total of 859,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 336,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Gladstone Commercial Stock Performance

Shares of GOOD stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.15. 192,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,973. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.15. The company has a market cap of $490.74 million, a P/E ratio of -151.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.12. Gladstone Commercial has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $23.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 5.26.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.42). Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $37.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gladstone Commercial Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Gladstone Commercial

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,500.00%.

In other news, CIO Elliott Wislar, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.68 per share, with a total value of $27,360.00. Following the acquisition, the executive now directly owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,997.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Gladstone Commercial news, President Arthur S. Cooper acquired 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 22,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,437.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CIO Elliott Wislar, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.68 per share, for a total transaction of $27,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,997.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 5,850 shares of company stock valued at $79,348 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gladstone Commercial

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Gladstone Commercial by 1,428.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Gladstone Commercial by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOD. TheStreet lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Gladstone Commercial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gladstone Commercial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

About Gladstone Commercial

(Get Rating)

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. It operates through the Texas, Florida, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Georgia, North Carolina, Alabama, New Jersey, Michigan, South Carolina, and All Other States geographic locations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.