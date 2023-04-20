Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VAW. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 344,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,202,000 after purchasing an additional 30,317 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 19.8% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 288,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,778,000 after buying an additional 47,720 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 1,238.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 270,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,018,000 after buying an additional 250,174 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 466.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 224,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,395,000 after acquiring an additional 184,807 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 181,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,205,000 after acquiring an additional 24,876 shares during the period.

Vanguard Materials ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VAW opened at $178.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $177.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $146.72 and a 1-year high of $201.11.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

