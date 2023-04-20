Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 759,900 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the March 15th total of 945,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.6 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global Business Travel Group during the 4th quarter worth $7,656,000. Dendur Capital LP boosted its position in Global Business Travel Group by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 1,734,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,710,000 after acquiring an additional 518,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Global Business Travel Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,127,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $882,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Business Travel Group during the 3rd quarter worth $704,000. 15.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:GBTG opened at $6.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Global Business Travel Group has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $10.01.
Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States of America and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers including airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.
