Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target Lowered to $122.00 at Oppenheimer

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $123.00 to $122.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GPN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Global Payments from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Global Payments from $220.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. BNP Paribas lowered Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Global Payments from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.70.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $109.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 249.98, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.99. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $92.27 and a 12 month high of $146.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.08. Global Payments had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Global Payments will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $176,630.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,858.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPN. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Global Payments by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Global Payments by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 32,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Global Payments by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,061,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,743,000 after purchasing an additional 514,006 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at $486,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $811,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

