Global X Guru Index ETF (NYSEARCA:GURU) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of Global X Guru Index ETF (NYSEARCA:GURU – Get Rating) shot up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.36 and last traded at $35.23. 8,086 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 241% from the average session volume of 2,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.21.

Global X Guru Index ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.75. The company has a market cap of $46.81 million, a P/E ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Trading of Global X Guru Index ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Guru Index ETF stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Guru Index ETF (NYSEARCA:GURU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.61% of Global X Guru Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Global X Guru Index ETF Company Profile

The Global X Guru Index ETF (GURU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Guru index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that attempts to mimic concentrated equity positions taken by large hedge funds, as reported in public filings. GURU was launched on Jun 4, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

