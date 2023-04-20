Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR) Short Interest Update

Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,330,000 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the March 15th total of 3,030,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 224,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gogoro by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gogoro by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 15,642 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Gogoro during the second quarter worth $142,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gogoro during the first quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Gogoro during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Gogoro Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ GGR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.53. 59,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,828. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.75. Gogoro has a 1-year low of $2.83 and a 1-year high of $8.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

About Gogoro

Gogoro ( NASDAQ:GGR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Gogoro had a negative return on equity of 35.10% and a negative net margin of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $95.47 million for the quarter.

Gogoro Inc manufactures two-wheeled electric vehicle. The company offers two-wheeled electric scooter that provides cloud connectivity and electric powertrain that utilizes swappable battery infrastructure for gathering, analyzing, and sharing riding data through a mobile application on the rider's smartphone.

