Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Shares Up 4.1%

Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) shot up 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $55.23 and last traded at $55.13. 103,914 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 242,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.14.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,789.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $57.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.83 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 0.27%. On average, analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 19,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $992,698.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,846,413.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 19,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $992,698.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,846,413.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Camille Peterson sold 11,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $496,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,800 shares of company stock worth $8,687,388 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 178.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 118.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines of insurance. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

