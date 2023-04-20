Grande Portage Resources (CVE:GPG) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Grande Portage Resources Ltd. (CVE:GPG – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. 5,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 50,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Grande Portage Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Herbert gold property consisting of 91 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 1,881 acres located in north of Juneau, Alaska.

