Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG) Short Interest Down 10.5% in March

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 10.5% from the March 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) Stock Performance

ETCG traded down $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $6.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,656. Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.86 and a fifty-two week high of $16.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.94.

