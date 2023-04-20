Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) Given New $1.00 Price Target at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $1.50 to $1.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s target price points to a potential upside of 58.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Grom Social Enterprises Stock Performance

GROM opened at $0.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.88. Grom Social Enterprises has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $26.70.

Get Grom Social Enterprises alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grom Social Enterprises

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Grom Social Enterprises stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 71,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.38% of Grom Social Enterprises as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Grom Social Enterprises

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc owns and operates social media platform for kids. It also offers animation, network monitoring and security solutions, nutritional services, and mobile parenting application through its subsidiaries. The company was founded by Zach Marks on October 6, 2009 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grom Social Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grom Social Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.