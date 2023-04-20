Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.014 per share by the bank on Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a payout ratio of 45.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores to earn $0.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.19 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.

Shares of AVAL opened at $2.59 on Thursday. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $4.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 2,216.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 15,273 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 12,520 shares in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, BHI, Banco de Occidente, Banco Popular, Banco AV Villas, Porvenir, Corficolombiana, and Other. The company was founded by Luis Carlos Sarmiento Angulo on January 7, 1994 and is headquartered in Bogota, Colombia.

