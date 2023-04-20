Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.014 per share by the bank on Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th.
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a payout ratio of 45.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores to earn $0.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.19 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of AVAL opened at $2.59 on Thursday. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $4.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, BHI, Banco de Occidente, Banco Popular, Banco AV Villas, Porvenir, Corficolombiana, and Other. The company was founded by Luis Carlos Sarmiento Angulo on January 7, 1994 and is headquartered in Bogota, Colombia.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (AVAL)
- Intuitive Surgical Carves A Bottom And Preps For Higher Prices
- Baker Hughes Is A High-Yield Play On Electrification
- Johnson & Johnson Earnings Mix Some Good with Some Concerns
- Is Bank of America a Good Stock to Buy?
- ASML Reports Massive Growth, Management Points To Sluggish 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.