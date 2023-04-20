Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $42.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.30 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 17.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS.

Guaranty Bancshares Stock Up 4.8 %

NASDAQ GNTY opened at $24.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.90. Guaranty Bancshares has a twelve month low of $23.15 and a twelve month high of $37.91. The stock has a market cap of $290.85 million, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.42.

Guaranty Bancshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This is a boost from Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.11%.

Insider Activity at Guaranty Bancshares

Institutional Trading of Guaranty Bancshares

In other Guaranty Bancshares news, Director James S. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.75 per share, with a total value of $26,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Guaranty Bancshares news, Director James S. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.75 per share, with a total value of $26,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Charles A. Cowell purchased 1,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $61,411.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,221. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 11,431 shares of company stock worth $348,296. Company insiders own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 313.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 141.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $31.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Tuesday.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, person-to-person payments, direct deposits, personal loans, auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

