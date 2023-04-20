Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69, Yahoo Finance reports. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $42.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS.
Guaranty Bancshares Stock Performance
Guaranty Bancshares stock opened at $24.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $290.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.42. Guaranty Bancshares has a 12 month low of $23.15 and a 12 month high of $37.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.91 and its 200-day moving average is $32.90.
Guaranty Bancshares Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This is an increase from Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is 29.11%.
Insider Transactions at Guaranty Bancshares
In other Guaranty Bancshares news, EVP Charles A. Cowell purchased 1,981 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $61,411.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,221. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director James S. Bunch bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.70 per share, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 157,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,662,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles A. Cowell purchased 1,981 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $61,411.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,221. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 11,431 shares of company stock worth $348,296. 26.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Guaranty Bancshares
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 6.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 229,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,038,000 after acquiring an additional 13,821 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 6.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 28.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 6,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 7.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.17% of the company’s stock.
About Guaranty Bancshares
Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, person-to-person payments, direct deposits, personal loans, auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.
