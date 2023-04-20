Guardian Capital Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) Short Interest Update

Guardian Capital Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GCAAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the March 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 26.0 days.

Guardian Capital Group Stock Down 2.1 %

Guardian Capital Group stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 940. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.19 and its 200 day moving average is $25.89. Guardian Capital Group has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $33.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GCAAF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on Guardian Capital Group from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Guardian Capital Group in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

About Guardian Capital Group

Guardian Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Management, Wealth Management, and Corporate Activities and Investments. The Investment Management segment represents the earning of management fees relating to investment management services provided to clients.

