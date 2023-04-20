Guggenheim Lowers Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target to $45.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Guggenheim from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CHWY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Chewy from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chewy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.10.

Chewy Price Performance

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $32.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 299.57 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.72. Chewy has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $52.88.

Insider Activity at Chewy

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chewy

In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 21,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $847,137.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,197,472.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Chewy news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 3,813 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $151,528.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 190,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,551,553.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 21,317 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $847,137.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,876 shares in the company, valued at $30,197,472.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,712 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,476. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

