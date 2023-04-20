Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTHP) Short Interest Update

Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTHP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the March 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Guided Therapeutics Stock Up 32.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:GTHP opened at $0.28 on Thursday. Guided Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.31.
Guided Therapeutics Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Guided Therapeutics (GTHP)
- Intuitive Surgical Carves A Bottom And Preps For Higher Prices
- Baker Hughes Is A High-Yield Play On Electrification
- Johnson & Johnson Earnings Mix Some Good with Some Concerns
- Is Bank of America a Good Stock to Buy?
- ASML Reports Massive Growth, Management Points To Sluggish 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Guided Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guided Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.