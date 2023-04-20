Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTHP) Short Interest Update

Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTHPGet Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the March 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GTHP opened at $0.28 on Thursday. Guided Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.31.

Guided Therapeutics, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in developing medical devices. It also focuses on the selling and marketing of its LuViva advanced cervical scan non-invasive cervical cancer detection device. The company was founded by Shabbir Bakir Bambot and Mark L. Faupel on October 27, 1992 and is headquartered in Norcross, GA.

