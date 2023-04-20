Guidewire Software Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 1,297 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,563% compared to the average volume of 78 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guidewire Software

In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 1,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $117,318.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,733,084. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total transaction of $406,300.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,045 shares in the company, valued at $14,897,282.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $117,318.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,733,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,445 shares of company stock worth $2,037,798. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guidewire Software

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,765,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,209,000 after acquiring an additional 57,277 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,470,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,158,000 after acquiring an additional 335,358 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,812,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,420,000 after acquiring an additional 286,998 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,542,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,473,000 after acquiring an additional 104,918 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,408,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,102,000 after acquiring an additional 213,668 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Guidewire Software Stock Down 1.8 %

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.09.

Shares of GWRE stock traded down $1.43 on Thursday, hitting $75.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66. Guidewire Software has a fifty-two week low of $52.08 and a fifty-two week high of $95.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.71 and a beta of 1.28.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.17). Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 19.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $232.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.13 million. Research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

