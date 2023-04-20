Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.45, Briefing.com reports. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 35.69%. The business had revenue of $452.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS.

Hancock Whitney Stock Performance

Shares of HWC opened at $37.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.31. Hancock Whitney has a one year low of $34.42 and a one year high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Hancock Whitney Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is presently 20.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 6,675 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $334,551.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HWC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,749,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,590,000 after buying an additional 121,798 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,044,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,308,000 after purchasing an additional 103,751 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,567,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,218,000 after buying an additional 596,516 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,264,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,030,000 after buying an additional 21,842 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,295,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,690,000 after purchasing an additional 266,428 shares during the period. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HWC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hancock Whitney in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.56.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

